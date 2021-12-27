Legal notice seeks transfer of Bangladesh’s foreign reserves from USA

Economy

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 06:04 pm

Legal notice seeks transfer of Bangladesh’s foreign reserves from USA

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 06:04 pm
The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, US, August 22, 2018. Photo :Reuters
The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, US, August 22, 2018. Photo :Reuters

A legal notice was served Monday to concerned parties including the finance secretary, foreign affairs secretary and Bangladesh Bank governor seeking transfer of Bangladesh's foreign reserve in Federal Reserve Bank of the US.

Stakeholders have been requested to take the necessary steps to protect Bangladesh's foreign reserves within 30 days of receiving this notice. Otherwise, a writ petition will be filed seeking High Court directives in this regard, the notice said.

The notice urged for the transfer of the reserve to 'safer countries to protect the interests of the country and save the people of the country from dire consequences in the future.'

The notice also stated that freezing or confiscating the assets of various countries is part of regular US activities to put pressure on them.

The legal notice termed the US sanctions on RAB as part of a conspiracy as Bangladesh has become very important in the global geopolitical arena.

Supreme Court lawyer Mahmudul Hasan sent the notice in the public interest.

Citing recent US sanctions on the country's elite force RAB and some of its former and current officials, the legal notice said, RAB has made an outstanding contribution to establishing the rule of law in Bangladesh, suppressing terrorism, eradicating drugs and preventing human trafficking. However, during its various operations, some controversial activities have been conducted due to misinformation and some human error. However, the RAB has an unequivocal role in maintaining law and order in Bangladesh, the notice added.

Referring to the US sanctions on RAB as a 'part of a conspiracy' the notice further said, "At present, Bangladesh has become very important geopolitically. As a result, there is an international conspiracy against Bangladesh. Currently, the US sanctions on the RAB are a part of that conspiracy.'

"The way international conspiracies are being spread against Bangladesh, there is a fear that a significant portion of Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves stored in the Federal Reserve Bank could be frozen. In that case, the economy of Bangladesh will be destroyed and the people of Bangladesh will have to face indescribable hardships," the notice reads.

Lawyer Mahmudul Hasan, therefore, demanded, "To protect Bangladesh's foreign reserves, keeping the least amount of foreign reserves in the United States, the rest should be stored in safer countries and kept in the form of gold. In addition, Bangladesh should use local currencies with countries it has more trade with. For example, in trade with China, the country's currency Renminbi should be used and in trade with India, rupees should be used."

 

