Leather goods exporters now can apply for additional discounts

TBS Report
15 December, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:52 pm

Workers are seen storing rawhide of the sacrificial animals in capital&#039;s Lalbagh area. Photo- Imtiaz Mahbub Mumit/TBS
Workers are seen storing rawhide of the sacrificial animals in capital's Lalbagh area. Photo- Imtiaz Mahbub Mumit/TBS

Exporters from now on can apply to the Discount Committee of the central bank for more than 5% discounts against the export of leather and leather goods. 

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of the Bangladesh Bank issued a circular in this regard Thursday (15 December). 

The move will help leather and leather goods exporters to offset the loss of export proceeds they often incur by offering buyers discounts of more than 5% prescribed in the Guidelines for Foreign Exchange Transactions. 

The apparel sector was the sole beneficiary of the facilities until now. 

In some cases, buyers bargain for additional discounts after settling the price. 

Moving forward, if exporters can show reasonable evidence of offering additional discounts, the Discount Committee will consider it.

