LCI organizes workshop on corporate law

The Legal Career Institute (LCI) organised a workshop on corporate law in practice, aimed at providing valuable insights and practical knowledge to legal professionals and enthusiasts.

The day-long event took place at the Multipurpose Hall Room of BRAC Lanning Center in Kazir Dewri, Chattogram, on Saturday (13 January), reads a press release.

Barrister Mohammed Belayet Hossain, lawyer of Appellate Division of Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Siddhartha Barua, Senior Partner of MM Rahman & Co and Chartered Accountants, Adv Mostafa Asgar Sharifee, lawyer of High Court Division of Supreme Court of Bangladesh & VAT Agent of National Board of Revenue were presented as resource persons in the workshop under the chairmanship of LCI Chairman Adv Mahmud Islam Sumon. The workshop was conducted by LCI Executive Director, Adv Mohammad Hasan Ali Ruman.

Barrister Mohammed Belayet Hossain discussed various practical issues of corporate laws among the trainees in the workshop. Siddhartha Barua FCA brought out the subtle practical aspects of Company Law among the attendees. Adv. Mostafa Asgar Sharifee sheds light on what should be the psychological role of lawyers as a career.

Certificates were distributed among the trainees of Corporate Law in Practice in the day-long workshop and mementos were awarded by the institute to the resource persons and invited guests.

The Legal Career Institute (LCI) was started by two dreamy lawyers Adv. Mahmud Islam Sumon and Adv Mohammad Hasan Ali Ruman as an institution providing various training and courses to help lawyers, law graduates and students in building various careers.