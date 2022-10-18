LC for capital machinery down by 65%, to have long-run effects on exports: Experts

Economy

UNB
18 October, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 11:17 am

Related News

LC for capital machinery down by 65%, to have long-run effects on exports: Experts

UNB
18 October, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 11:17 am
A World Bank Group study revealed that a reduction of container release time in CTG port by one day would increase export by 7.4%. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
A World Bank Group study revealed that a reduction of container release time in CTG port by one day would increase export by 7.4%. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

New investment and business expansion saw a slow pace after tightening import and global recession warnings, brought about by the Russia-Ukraine war.

As a result,opening letter of credit (LC) for importing capital machinery decreased by 65 percent in July-August of the current fiscal year 2022-23. This has no short-term effect, but in the long run, it affects Bangladesh's export trading, experts have said.

Business owners are saying no one is being brave enough to make new investments during the current turbulent times. Due to the gas-electricity crisis, sustaining existing businesses has also become challenging.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, from July-August, loans for importing industrial machinery stood at USD 400 million, compared to USD 1.15 billion during the same period last year. Loan LCs for production purposes decreased by around 65 percent.

However, during this period the settlement of debt securities opened earlier has increased by about 55 percent.

In the last fiscal year (FY 22), LC opening for importing capital machinery was USD 6.46 billion, which is 15 percent higher than the previous FY 21. And debt settlement was USD 5.26 billion, which is 40 percent higher than the previous year.

Bank officials say that now Bangladesh Bank has to be informed 24 hours before the opening of LCs for more than USD 3 million in case of import.

In many cases, the central bank blocks the opening of large LCs. Again, due to the shortage of dollars, many banks have stopped or reduced the opening of large LCs. The impact of this regulation on opening LCs also causes decreasing capital machinery import, they pointed out.

Khandkar Golam Moazzem, Research Director of CPD, told UNB that Bangladesh witnessed high growth in the import of capital machinery in the last one-and-a-half years.

The main reason for this is that many entrepreneurs increased their production capacity due to the increased growth in garment exports. At present, there is no high growth in exports. Because of that business expansion is decreasing, he said.

"This will not cause any problems in the near future. But worryingly, future investments are suffering. If this trend continues, industrial production, export, and employment growth may stagnate in the long run," Moazzem said.

President of the Bangladesh Textile Mill Association (BTMA), an association of textiles owners, Mohammad Ali said that some of the new mills had opened capital equipment import credit before the current crisis.

Those who did not open the LCs earlier now folded their hands. Due to this, all the new factories will not be able to come into production at the scheduled time, he said.

Ali mentioned that the condition of gas supply to textile factories has become worse than before and impacted production and machine equipment import.

LC / Letter of Credit (LC) / machinery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Smartphone apps ease international money transfers. Photo: REUTERS

Smartphone apps bury the case for a pan-Asian currency

24m | Panorama
Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

2h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

3h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

16h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

18h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products