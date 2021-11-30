Law minister inaugurates National Income Tax Day 2021 

Economy

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 12:10 pm
30 November, 2021

Law minister inaugurates National Income Tax Day 2021 

Law Minister Anisul Huq has inaugurated the national income tax day by releasing balloons in front of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) office.

Tuesday marks the National Income Tax Day 2021. This year, the theme for the day is "Implementation of Mujib Year's pledge by ensuring spontaneous participation of taxpayers in paying taxes". 

On this occasion, NBR has organised a seminar on "Role of Income Tax in Implementation of Vision and Building of Future Bangladesh" in the meeting hall of NBR Building at Segunbagicha in the capital.

The day is being observed across the country since 2008. Earlier it was celebrated on 15 September every year. 

However, since 2016, the day is observed on 30 November. 

The date is also the last day for filing income tax returns.
 

