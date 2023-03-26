Launch owners eye tourism to revive struggling business

Foisal Ahmed
26 March, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 01:09 pm

Representational image. Photo: Mumit M
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M

  • Launch industry has been facing difficulties since the opening of the Padma Bridge
  • Passengers now find it easier to travel the southern region by road
  • Launch-based tourism is being considered to revive the ailing sector
  • Large launches will be transformed into cruise ships with various facilities
  • Launches will have kids' zones, restaurants, theatres, live music etc

Since the opening of the Padma Bridge in June last year, the launch industry has been facing difficulties as passengers bound for the southern region of the country find it easier and faster to reach their destinations by road.

In an effort to revive their struggling business, launch owners are now considering introducing launch-based tourism on southern routes.

They have planned to modify their existing vessels and transform them into floating entertainment hubs, similar to cruise ships, offering various facilities such as kids' zones, restaurants, theatres, live music, and other amusements.

The launch owners believe that this move will revitalise the business by attracting more passengers by offering them a unique and enjoyable mode of transportation.

"The new plan aims to promote the country's waterways as tourist destinations, with transforming launches as a unique and attractive way to explore the natural beauty of the country. This will help attract tourists from home and abroad, including those interested in sightseeing," said Shahidul Islam Bhuiyan, general secretary of the Launch Owners Association.

"If the launch-based tourism proposal is successful, it could not only save the launch business but also create new job opportunities, and boost the country's tourism industry," he continued.

Launch owners are seeking government support to implement their plan, citing their inability to invest further in modifying the existing vessels to make them attractive to tourists.

Md Badiuzzaman Badal, senior vice president of Bangladesh Inland Waterways Passenger Carrier Association, said, "We are keen to start this service to make water transport more appealing. However, owners have no ability to make fresh investments as they have been incurring losses for a long time."

"There are only 20-30 existing giant vessels which can be converted into cruise ships. Owners have already spent Tk25-35 crore to build these carriers, and an additional Tk5-10 crore will be required to convert them into cruise ships," he added.

"Banks might not provide loans to us since the water transport business has been identified as a vulnerable industry. Therefore, we are seeking financial support from the government to keep the industry afloat, which has long been a vital part of Bangladesh's transportation infrastructure, providing an affordable and reliable means of transport," said Badiuzzaman.

He also highlighted that the collapse of the launch industry would not only affect launch owners but also have an impact on the wider economy, including local communities who rely on the industry for their livelihoods.

He added that over 50 large and medium launches run from Dhaka to the southern region of the country daily, with each launch employing 40-60 people.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury told The Business Standard that the launch owners have not yet approached the government regarding the matter.

"However, the government is prepared to offer any necessary support to them. We do not wish for any business to shut down," he said.

