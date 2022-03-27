Lack of business platform barrier for integration of informal sector woman entrepreneurs

Economy

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 10:45 pm

Related News

Lack of business platform barrier for integration of informal sector woman entrepreneurs

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 10:45 pm
SME clusters are producing a long list of products to meet local demand that act as a substitute for imports. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
SME clusters are producing a long list of products to meet local demand that act as a substitute for imports. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

About 61% of informal sector woman entrepreneurs cannot be integrated into the formal sector due to lack of business-related firm or a right platform, said a survey.   

The survey conducted under the 'Empowering Women's CSOs to Ensure Good Governance (WEE)' project also said that  42% of women face hurdles in economic activities, 38% experienced payment discrimination, 28% were refused ownership of assets and 28% could not get access to some profession for being a woman. 

Traidcraft Exchange Sunday organised a panel discussion to initiate a dialogue between the formal and informal sector on their European Union co-funded initiative, 'Empowering Women's CSOs to Ensure Good Governance (WEE)', at a hotel in the capital. 

Traidcraft Exchange has arranged this discussion to officially launch WEE Project which will benefit 15000 women and their families in Jashore, Khulna, Faridpur, Thakurgaon and Panchagarh districts. Through this project, Traidcraft Exchange aims to empower and build 3000 selected women entrepreneurs from scratch by providing them with business training and good governance guidelines.

Traidcraft Exchange Advisor Foyzul Bari Himel said that they had already selected 15,000 women with whom they would work. 

Traidcraft Exchange started the WEE project in 2021 which will end in 2024. Bikash Bangladesh Ulashi Sreejoni Shangha (USS) has been helping in implementing the project. 

Shahed Ferdous, Country Director of Traidcraft Exchange, Bangladesh  ‍said that Traidcraft Exchange aims to achieve long-term integration of these women into the formal value chain and ensure their contribution to business and market development, especially in the deep untapped rural areas. 

Asif Uddin Ahmed, assistant professor and director, of the MBA programme of ULAB moderated the seminar. 

Top News

women entrepreneurs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People across the world are rallying in support of containing Ukraine’s sovereignty. Photo: Project Syndicate

Democracy is the next identity politics 

10h | Panorama
Intelligent Machines is a tech startup owned and operated by Bangladeshis that uses AI models, among other CS (computer science) based solutions. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Intelligent Machines: Intelligent by design, humane by choice

12h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Skincare routine for men

12h | Mode
Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

Glamscape: A Bangladeshi makeup brand that hits the right note between quality and price

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

3h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

6h | Videos
Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

Piyaju seller Masud now a multimillionaire

7h | Videos
First phase completed: Russia

First phase completed: Russia

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles