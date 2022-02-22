Kuwait-BD joint venture to invest $10.39 million in BEPZA EZ

TBS Report
22 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 04:55 pm

Kuwait-BD joint venture to invest $10.39 million in BEPZA EZ

This joint venture company aims to establish a Lubricating Oil Blending Plant with an investment of $10.39 million creating employment opportunities for 129 Bangladeshi nationals

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kuwait-Bangladeshi joint venture is set to invest $10.39 million in Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Economic Zone.

BEPZA has signed a land lease agreement with Kuwait-Bangladeshi company M/s KB Petrochemicals Limited to set up industry in BEPZA Economic Zone today (22 February) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka.

This joint venture company aims to establish a Lubricating Oil Blending Plant with an investment of $10.39 million creating employment opportunities for 129 Bangladeshi nationals. The industry will annually produce 20,000 metric ton finished lubricants.

In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid and Managing Director of KB Petrochemicals Limited Jahangir Hossain Patwary signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Executive chairman, BEPZA, thanked the agreement signing company, KB Petrochemicals, for investing in BEPZA Economic Zone. Mentioning the government investment policy for product diversification, he said, "BEPZA always welcomes high end and diversified product manufacturing industries for investment in BEPZA Economic Zone." 

BEPZA executive chairman said that BEPZA is now one of the most successful organisations in the country considering its experience, capabilities, expertise and professional excellence achieved during the journey of 40 years in serving the country's export-oriented industries. "Investors' confidence has made BEPZA a brand in the global arena," he added.

Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid said in his welcome speech, "We hope that this initiative of BEPZA Economic Zone will continue throughout the year as per the confidence of the investors and the success of BEPZA."

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Administration) Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain,  Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md Hafizur Rahman and Executive Director (Security) Lt Col ASM Quamruzzaman, PBGM and Chairman of K B Petrochemicals Limited Kannan Naser Al Naser were present during the signing ceremony.

Earlier on 24 January 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled the foundation stone of BEPZA Economic Zone established on 1138.55 acres of land in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar. 643 applications for plot allotment have already been submitted from the investors out of which BEPZA has allotted 154 plots provisionally against 19 companies.

Among the provisional allotments, 31 plots have been allotted to six industries. Recently, BEPZA has signed agreements with four companies with an investment of $50 million where 23,453 Bangladeshi Nationals will get employment opportunities and the investment trend will be continued in coming days.

 

