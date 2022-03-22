Kosovo keen to recruit Bangladeshi workers

Kosovo is keen to recruit Bangladeshi workers for there is huge potential for employment of Bangladeshi workers, said Kosovo Ambassador to Bangladesh Guner Ureya.

He made the comment on Tuesday (22 March) during a courtesy call on Minister for Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed at the latter's office, reads a press release.

During the meeting, Expat Minister Imran Ahmed said, "Bangladesh is now in a demographic dividend. The youth of the country is preparing themselves as skilled workers."

The minister further said that Bangladesh has a large number of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers.

"The country is supplying workers in different sectors as per the demand of the international labour market and is contributing to its development," he added.

Md Shahidul Alam, director general, Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), Abdul Kader, additional secretary of expat welfare ministry, Ministry and Sikder Bodiruzzaman, director general, East Europe division of foreign ministry were also present in the meeting.