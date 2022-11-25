Kosovo, Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Economy

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 11:18 pm

Related News

Kosovo, Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Food, furniture as well as ICT services are among other potential sectors for the trade of goods and services between the two countries

TBS Report
25 November, 2022, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 11:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and Kosovan companies can go for joint ventures in ICT, garment, pharmaceutical and food processing sectors, said Güner Ureya, ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo in Dhaka.

"Both countries are very open to investments. If some Kosovan companies come to invest here in Bangladesh, I suggest it seeks joint ventures with Bangladeshi companies," he said during a meeting at The Business Standard office on Thursday.

Similarly, Bangladesh can cooperate in the ICT sector, garment sector, pharmaceutical sector and even food processing in Kosovo, he added.

After graduating from the LDC status, it will be easy for Bangladesh to access the European market through Kosovo, said Ureya.

Regarding trade facilities offered in Kosovo, he said, "Firstly, Kosovo has the lowest taxes in Europe, which is important for investors. Secondly, we are next door to some very developed markets. Thirdly, we add zero tax on dividends. You can make a profit in Kosovo and take it back to your home without any hassle. It is very liberal for potential investors."

The envoy said the trade volume between Bangladesh and Kosovo was around €15 million in the first nine months of 2022, "which is very promising for both countries".

The ambassador recalled that Bangladesh officially recognised Kosovo in 2017 and diplomatic ties were established in 2018. By August 2019, the Kosovan mission in Bangladesh was opened.

Concerning bilateral ties, Güner Ureya said, "We are negotiating an economic cooperation agreement as well as an agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal deviation. We are also planning to initiate another agreement for the promotion of investments to create the main framework for the economic and trade relations between the two countries."

Currently, the main trade item between Bangladesh and Kosovo is RMG. There is also a modest pharmaceutical products trade. Food, furniture as well as ICT services are among other potential sectors for the trade of goods and services between the two countries, Ambassador Ureya added.

Commenting on Bangladesh's development he said, "In the past, western media only broadcasted news about Bangladeshi tragedies but now this perception is changing. Bangladesh is known for its garments. At present, when we talk about Bangladesh, we say that Bangladesh is doing very well in terms of economic growth. You are investing in infrastructure like Padma Bridge.

"We, as a friend of Bangladesh, only want the best for Bangladesh. Immediately after the War of Independence, Bangladeshi peacekeepers served in Kosovo. They helped maintain peace and stability in my country. In the same way, we pay for your peace in the future."

Top News

Kosovo / Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

8h | Panorama
Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

10h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

12h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

13h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

1h | Videos
Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

2h | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

3h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court