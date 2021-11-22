Korea to provide $100 million loan to help economic recovery of Bangladesh

The South Korean government has recently approved the provision of $100 million to the government of Bangladesh to help the recovery of the country's economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund will be provided from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), which is a Korean development financing program for assisting the socio-economic development of developing countries.

Korea has already provided $50 million of EDCF loan as budgetary support in December 2020 to help Bangladesh's efforts for fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the second provision of this type of concessional loan.

Also, it will be the first EDCF loan to be implemented under the new EDCF Framework Agreement for the years 2021 through 2025 which was signed between the two governments on 24 October 2021.

According to the agreement, the Korean government will provide up to $700 million of concessional loans to the government of Bangladesh in the five year period.

The new concessional loan of $100 million will be used to implement several projects aimed at advancing public finance management system and improving small and medium-sized businesses struggling from the repercussion of the pandemic.

The amount would be released as soon as the Loan Agreement is signed between the Korean EXIM Bank and the Bangladesh Government which is expected to be done within the year.

Bangladesh is the second largest recipient of the EDCF loans worldwide in aggregate amount. So far, the Republic of Korea has funded 24 development projects of Bangladesh with total amount of $1.2 billion through the EDCF.