Khulna Printing shutters factory as chairman’s bank accounts frozen

Economy

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
27 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 10:30 pm

Khulna Printing shutters factory as chairman’s bank accounts frozen

The listed company will not run the business for an uncertain period, but its board has decided to continue legal battle

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
27 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Khulna Printing &amp; Packaging Limited. Photo: Collected
Khulna Printing & Packaging Limited. Photo: Collected

Khulna Printing & Packaging Limited, a concern of Lockpur Group, yesterday decided to shut down its factory, following the freezing of the bank accounts of the company's chairman and managing director as per a court order.

The factory will remain shuttered for an uncertain period beginning from today.

On 21 October, the court ordered freezing bank accounts of SM Amzad Hossain and all his companies in a money laundering case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Amzad Hossain has reportedly taken out loans on a false identity.

The ACC has also banned the sale and transfer of shares in the names of Amjad Hossain, his wife and daughter, over an allegation that he had tried to smuggle the money outside the country by selling the shares.

Against such a backdrop, the listed company will not run its business for an uncertain period.  But its board has decided to continue the legal battle.

Earlier, in March this year, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) directed banks to freeze accounts of SM Amjad Hossain, his wife Sufia Amjad and daughter Tazri Amjad.

SM Amzad Hossain was the chairman of the South Bangla South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited, which got listed on the bourses this year.

Earlier, in 2015, Khulna Printing was compelled to close the factory as the National Board of Revenue (NBR) locked their business identification number (BIN) over allegations of tax evasion.

The NBR reopened the BIN in 2018 and the company reopened the factory in the following year. But the company could not run its business smoothly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, it continued to incur losses for the fifth consecutive year.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, the company's loss per share was Tk6.12, and, therefore, it did not declare any dividend for shareholders.

In the last one month, its share price dropped 29% and closed at Tk12.70 on Wednesday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Bangladesh / Top News

Khulna Printing & Packaging Limited / Lockpur Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

1h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

1h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF