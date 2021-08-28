Khulna exports Tk2,415cr fish in FY21

Some 33,727 tonnes of fish worth Tk2,415 crore was exported from Khulna in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

In the same year, the fish production of the district stood at 112,549 tonnes which was 32,970 tonnes more than the district's demand.

The information was disclosed on Saturday during a meeting held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner's office on the occasion of the National Fisheries Week.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukdar, discussed the event plan for the National Fisheries Week.

The discussion was attended, among others, by Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district Md Yusuf Ali and Vice President of Bangladesh Frozen Food Exporters Association M Humayun Kabir.