Khulna exported Tk2,823cr fish in FY23, producing 64,545 tonnes more than demand

Economy

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 06:21 pm

File photo
File photo

Some 28,316 metric tonnes of fish worth Tk2,823 crore has been exported from Khulna in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

During this period, fish production of the district stood at 21,750 metric tonnes which was 64,545 tonnes more than the district's demand.

In the same year, 25,375 metric tonnes of shrimp were produced in the district. Besides, 2,268 metric tonnes of hilsa were extracted from different rivers of the district.

The information was disclosed on Monday (25 July) during a meeting held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner's office on the occasion of the National Fisheries Week.

The District Administration and Khulna District Office of the Directorate of Fisheries jointly organised the meeting with the aim of achieving protection and prosperity of fisheries resources.

Besides, the meeting disclosed that the fisheries sector contributes 2.43% to the country's GDP. 

Previously, in the financial year 2021-22, Bangladesh earned Tk5, 191 crore in foreign currency exporting 74, 042 metric tonnes of fish products.

Khulna Deputy Commissioner Khandekar Yasir Arefin, presiding over the meeting, said, "Khulna produces more fish than the demand. In the case of farming, issues of agriculture and environmental protection should be kept in mind. Care should be taken not to destroy larvae of other fish while harvesting shrimp from rivers and coastal areas."

He recommended avoiding fishing during the ban period announced by the government. 

He also said, the use of new technology along with modern communication devices should be increased in the vessels used for fishing in the sea. 

"If the production and extraction of fish in the country increases, the export of fish products will increase. This will result in overall development of fishermen and farmers," he added. 

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pulak Kumar Mandal and Director of Frozen Food Exporters Association Sheikh Kamrul Alam attended the meeting.

fish / export / FY23

