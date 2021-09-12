Khan Brothers PP plastic bags business surviving on local sales

Economy

Salah Uddin Mahmud
12 September, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 12:34 pm

Related News

Khan Brothers PP plastic bags business surviving on local sales

It exports its products mainly to Singapore, Norway, and the UK  

Salah Uddin Mahmud
12 September, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 12:34 pm

Khan Brothers' Business Struggle

Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries Ltd survived on local sales after its business suffered a drastic fall in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the export-oriented company is running on a limited capacity for local customers, accounting for only 10% of its total production.

The company's main business is to manufacture different types of polypropylene (PP) plastic woven bags to sell in local and international markets.

Company Secretary Tapan Kumar Sarker says the company's business has been seriously affected by the pandemic when it did not receive any orders from foreign buyers.

He said its management is trying to continue partial operations to supply local businesses. Local spinning mills use PP woven bags to package cotton goods.

Due to the business downturn,many of its skilled workforce have switched jobs as exports dwindled. Ever since, the company has not recruited skilled manpower.

"We are trying to make a comeback but it needs time," he added.

Tapan Kumar Sarker said Khan Brothers exports its products mainly to Singapore, Norway, and the UK, but these markets are not favourable for the company now.

It has already laid off almost half its workers due to low production, he added.

In the July-March period of 2021, the net loss of the company was Tk1.18 crore, and the loss per share was Tk0.12.

In 2014, the company raised Tk20 crore from the capital markets to purchase machinery, construct buildings, and repay bank loans.

Several firms are engaged in manufacturing PP woven bags for fertiliser, food, chemicals, textile, cement, sand, and poultry feed in Bangladesh.

Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries was incorporated as a private limited company in 2006 and went into operation the following year.

United Fiber Industries, Sino Bangla Industries, Miracle Industries, Sovon Woven Bag Industries, and Desh Bondhu Polymer Ltd are the main competitors of Khan Brothers.

Sponsors and directors hold 30.13% of shares, institutional investors 25.87%, and general investors hold 45.20% shares of the company.

According to the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association, around 70 factories in Bangladesh 9are engaged in manufacturing PP woven fabrics, PP woven bags, FIBC bags, and other types of bags.

The overall investment in Bangladesh's woven bag manufacturing sector is approximately Tk3,500 crore.

Top News

Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries Ltd / Plastic bags / plastic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues