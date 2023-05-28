Kazi Badam to invest $17.22M in BEPZA Economic Zone

Economy

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 04:03 pm

Kazi Badam to invest $17.22M in BEPZA Economic Zone

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 04:03 pm
Kazi Badam to invest $17.22M in BEPZA Economic Zone

Bangladeshi company Kazi Badam Limited is going to set up an Agro Processing (Cashew Nut) industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ). 

The company will invest $17.22 million to produce Cashew Nut Kernel and Cashew Nut Shell Liquid, reads a press release.

This would be the first agro-based industry in the BEPZA Economic Zone, the release added.

Kazi Badam Limited signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka today (28-05-2023). Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Kazi Zahedul Hasan, Chairman of Kazi Badam Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing ceremony. 

Kazi Badam Limited will produce annually 13,050 tonnes of Cashew Nut Kernel and Cashew Nut Shell Liquid where 494 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities.

Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam and Project Director of BEPZA EZ Mohammad Anamul Haque were present at the agreement signing ceremony.

Mentionable that BEPZA is putting emphasis on selecting industries of diverse nature for the BEPZA Economic Zone. Including Kazi Badam, BEPZA signed agreements with 20 companies to establish factories here, of them 11 to produce diversified products.

Kazi Badam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

7h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

8h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

22m | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

7h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget