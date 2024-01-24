Just 10% of youth get formal sector jobs: Dr Atiur Rahman

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 07:02 pm

Dr Atiur Rahman underscored the potential of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), constituting 25% of the GDP and employing 30% of the workforce, as crucial job creators

Former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, Dr Atiur Rahman, said the country has to create adequate jobs for 20 lakh youth entering the workforce annually.

Addressing a monthly luncheon meeting organised by the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Atiur, now an Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University, highlighted the stark contrast between creating only 2 lakh formal sector jobs annually and the substantial youth demographic seeking employment.

He underscored the potential of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), constituting 25% of the GDP and employing 30% of the workforce, as crucial job creators.

However, Dr Atiur pointed out that MSMEs face challenges like limited access to finance, infrastructural barriers, tax issues, and technological limitations.

In addition to advocating for the development of technical and vocational education and training for workforce skilling and re-skilling, Dr Atiur stressed the importance of improving the business climate to foster job creation in line with the growing population.

In his presentation titled "Towards a Trillion Dollar Economy of Bangladesh: Challenges and Opportunities," the former central bank governor shed light on concerning trends, including declining foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.

He raised concerns about Bangladesh's overdependence on energy imports, issues within the banking sector, and inflationary pressures.

Despite commendable GDP growth, Dr Atiur highlighted the diminishing net FDI inflows as a percentage of GDP.

Comparatively, between 2010 and 2022, Bangladesh's average FDI inflows stood at 0.9% of GDP, while it was 1.7% and 4.6% for India and Vietnam, respectively.

FICCI President Zaved Akhtar said, "Bangladesh has huge economic headwinds, but we will not go far by worrying about them rather we should be concerned more about the chances we missed".

He said FICCI luncheons are designed to look at those economic and business opportunities so that they put their best foot forward to set the country back into the right economic trajectory.

FICCI board of directors, CEOs of member companies, representatives of different embassies, and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

