Japan's firms offer biggest pay hikes in 30 years, wage growth broadens

Economy

Reuters
05 July, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:48 pm

Related News

Japan's firms offer biggest pay hikes in 30 years, wage growth broadens

Reuters
05 July, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 12:48 pm
Members of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, commonly known as Rengo, gather at their annual May Day rally to demand higher pay and better working conditions, in Tokyo, Japan April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Members of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, commonly known as Rengo, gather at their annual May Day rally to demand higher pay and better working conditions, in Tokyo, Japan April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese firms offered the biggest pay hikes in three decades at this year's negotiations with workers, the country's largest trade union group said on Wednesday (5 July), a development that economists say will help revive anaemic consumer demand.

A survey conducted by Rengo, Japan's umbrella trade union group, showed pay hikes first reported by unions at the largest employers in March were now broadening to workers at small and medium enterprises (SMEs), or those with unions of 300 or fewer members.

The final survey of 5,272 unions affiliated with Rengo showed an average pay hike of 3.58%, or 10,560 yen ($73.04) per month, the biggest increase since 3.9% seen in 1993. Among them, SMEs raised wages by 3.23%, also the fastest pace in three decades.

Wage growth is one of the key trends the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is closely watching as it considers if and when it should unwind its ultra-loose monetary stimulus.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has repeatedly stressed the need to keep policy accommodative until wages increase enough to keep price growth sustainably around its 2% target.

"Rising prices and a chronic labour crunch are driving up wages, which will continue to rise next year. What's important from now on is to bring real wages to positive territory," said Hisashi Yamada, economist and Hosei University professor.

"Rising wages will help stabilise inflation at 2% towards next year, keeping the central bank under pressure to scrap yield curve control sooner or later."

The pay hikes could provide some political support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who has made wages a key part of his policy agenda, as a weak yen and higher import prices drive up living costs.

Japanese wages have been virtually flat since the asset bubble burst in the 1990s and are now well behind the average for OECD members.

Big firms' summer bonus payments are seen rising 3.9%, up for a second straight year, although gains are likely to be uneven, according to a survey by Keidanren, Japan's biggest business lobby.

($1 = 144.5700 yen)

World+Biz

Japan economy / pay rise / Bank of Japan (BOJ)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

29m | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

19h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

16h | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

3h | TBS World
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

19h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake