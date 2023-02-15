Japan wants to invest more in Bangladesh: Ambassador

UNB
15 February, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 09:01 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Newly-appointed Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Kiminori Iwama, today said that he will encourage Japanese companies to expand their business in Bangladesh to help the country achieve expected economic growth.

"Japan wants to be more involved in Bangladesh's national development," said the ambassador in a meeting with Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam on Wednesday.

The ambassador expressed interest in investing in Chattogram municipality's drainage system.

"A number of Japanese companies are interested in investing here," he said.

Stating that there's a similarity between Narayanganj city and Japan's Naruto city, he said, "There can be a city-to-city partnership agreement that will benefit both the cities."

The ambassador also said Japan wants more skilled labour from Bangladesh.

He noted that Japan will increase investment in the special economic zone at Araihazar if infrastructure and other facilities are increased.

The relations between the two countries will be strengthened more by investing in large projects like the Matarbari power plant, said the ambassador.

Tajul Islam stressed the exchange of assistance in the information and technology and cultural sectors.

They talked about a number of ongoing projects in Bangladesh that are being supported by Japan.

They both emphasised strengthening cooperation in development work.

Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori / LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam / Bangladesh-Japan

