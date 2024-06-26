Japan provides 495 million Yen for Bangladesh's 'Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)'

The Government of Japan has pledged 495 million Japanese Yen (approximately Tk35.25 crore or $3.21 million) to fund the 'Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)'.

The Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement for the project were signed today (26 June) between the governments of Bangladesh and Japan.

Mr Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) in the Ministry of Finance, signed the Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh.

His Excellency Mr IWAMA Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh, signed the Exchange of Notes, while Mr ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office, signed the Grant Agreement on behalf of the Government of Japan.

The 'Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS)' has been in operation since 2001 and will continue until 2025, under the implementation of the Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance.

The grant will be used to provide scholarships to BCS Cadre Officers, Bangladesh Judicial Service Officers, First Class Officers of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, and Bangladesh Bank officials.

These scholarships will enable them to pursue Masters and PhD courses at various universities in Japan. To date, 442 officials have completed their Master's degrees and seven officials have achieved PhD degrees from Japanese institutions. Upon returning, these officials apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills in their workplaces, contributing to the nation's development.

Japan is Bangladesh's largest bilateral development partner. Since Bangladesh's independence, Japan has committed $32.37 billion towards its development. This includes soft loans as well as significant grants and technical assistance for various projects, supporting human resource development, socio-economic progress, and environmental protection.