Japan negotiating EPA with Bangladesh: Envoy

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori speaks at a discussion with business leaders at the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s World Trade Center in Agrabad, Chattogram today. Photo: Courtesy

The Japanese government is negotiating an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Bangladesh, said Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori.

He said that Japan is actively working on various development projects in Bangladesh, including the construction of the Dhaka Metro Rail and a terminal at Dhaka Airport, as part of its role as a strategic partner and in line with strengthening economic relations.

The ambassador shared these during a discussion with business leaders at the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry's World Trade Center in Agrabad, Chattogram today.

He emphasised Japan's ongoing efforts to identify areas of cooperation to strengthen ties between the two countries.

He said that many renowned Japanese companies have been operating in Chattogram for over 30 years and stressed the importance of government-to-government communication.

He said Chattogram's strategic location as a hub for Bangladesh and South Asia, assures full cooperation in diversifying products and enhancing human resource development to expand foreign investment in the region.

Yuji Ando, country representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Dhaka, said that although many Japanese businesses operate in Chattogram, the lack of a direct flight poses connectivity challenges. He sought the CCCI's support in establishing a direct Chattogram-Bangkok flight to facilitate easier access for Japanese investors.

JETRO also pledged to enhance connectivity, share information, and explore business opportunities between the two countries.

Muhammad Anwar Pasha, administrator of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), remarked on Bangladesh's close relationship with Japan as an economic partner. Highlighting Japan's financial and technical support for large-scale projects in Bangladesh, as well as its assistance in sectors like education, health, energy, and logistics, he expressed optimism about the continuation of this support and invited Japanese investors to capitalise on Chattogram's economic zones.

CCCI Administrator Muhammad Anwar Pasha chaired the discussion, while CCCI former Senior Vice-President Ershad Ullah, Vice-President Syed Mohammad Tanvir, Turkey's Honorary Consul General Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Japan's former Honorary Consul General in Chattogram Nurul Islam, Lub-rref (Bangladesh) Limited Managing Director Mohammad Yusuf, United Nations University in Japan Professor Dr Imam Uddin, former President of the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Haq, and CCCI Joint Secretary Nurul Absar Chowdhury, among others, spoke.