Japan negotiating EPA with Bangladesh: Envoy

Economy

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 08:47 pm

Related News

Japan negotiating EPA with Bangladesh: Envoy

The ambassador made the remark during a discussion with business leaders in Chattogram today

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 08:47 pm
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori speaks at a discussion with business leaders at the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s World Trade Center in Agrabad, Chattogram today. Photo: Courtesy
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori speaks at a discussion with business leaders at the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s World Trade Center in Agrabad, Chattogram today. Photo: Courtesy

The Japanese government is negotiating an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Bangladesh, said Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori.

He said that Japan is actively working on various development projects in Bangladesh, including the construction of the Dhaka Metro Rail and a terminal at Dhaka Airport, as part of its role as a strategic partner and in line with strengthening economic relations.

The ambassador shared these during a discussion with business leaders at the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry's World Trade Center in Agrabad, Chattogram today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He emphasised Japan's ongoing efforts to identify areas of cooperation to strengthen ties between the two countries.

He said that many renowned Japanese companies have been operating in Chattogram for over 30 years and stressed the importance of government-to-government communication.

He said Chattogram's strategic location as a hub for Bangladesh and South Asia, assures full cooperation in diversifying products and enhancing human resource development to expand foreign investment in the region.

Yuji Ando, country representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Dhaka, said that although many Japanese businesses operate in Chattogram, the lack of a direct flight poses connectivity challenges. He sought the CCCI's support in establishing a direct Chattogram-Bangkok flight to facilitate easier access for Japanese investors.

JETRO also pledged to enhance connectivity, share information, and explore business opportunities between the two countries.

Muhammad Anwar Pasha, administrator of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), remarked on Bangladesh's close relationship with Japan as an economic partner. Highlighting Japan's financial and technical support for large-scale projects in Bangladesh, as well as its assistance in sectors like education, health, energy, and logistics, he expressed optimism about the continuation of this support and invited Japanese investors to capitalise on Chattogram's economic zones.

CCCI Administrator Muhammad Anwar Pasha chaired the discussion, while CCCI former Senior Vice-President Ershad Ullah, Vice-President Syed Mohammad Tanvir, Turkey's Honorary Consul General Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Japan's former Honorary Consul General in Chattogram Nurul Islam, Lub-rref (Bangladesh) Limited Managing Director Mohammad Yusuf, United Nations University in Japan Professor Dr Imam Uddin, former President of the Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Haq, and CCCI Joint Secretary Nurul Absar Chowdhury, among others, spoke.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh-Japan / Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
The watch party offered a unique opportunity for Bangladeshi youth and participants to experience the US electoral process firsthand. Photo: Courtesy

Cupcakes vs Donuts: An American election story

1h | Panorama
The interim government announced a Tk100 crore fund for injured victims of the July uprising. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

‘Free’ treatment is turning out not so free for uprising victims

51m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

World leaders congratulate Trump

World leaders congratulate Trump

2h | Videos
80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

3h | Videos
What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

4h | Videos
Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

5h | Videos