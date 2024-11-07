Japan Bangladesh Chamber elects new board for 2024-2026  

President, secretary general and treasurer. Photo: Courtesy

The Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) has elected a 16-member board of directors for the term 2024–2026 with Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan as its president.

The election was held on 27 October and 6 November, said a press release.

Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan is the managing director of NewVision Solutions Limited. He has been the secretary general of JBCCI for three consecutive terms.

Maria Howlader FCA has been elected as the first female secretary general of JBCCI. She has also been re-elected as a board member for two consecutive terms.

She is the managing partner and founder of Howlader Maria & Co, Chartered Accountants, member firm of Kreston Global.

Kenji Kimura has been elected as the treasurer of JBCCI. He is the chief representative of MUFG Bank Dhaka Office, a bank in Japan, and a member of Mitsubishi Group.

Out of a group of 313 members, including 71 Japanese member companies, the voting process saw a notable turnout of 61.98%.

The election was conducted by a three-member election board headed by AKM Kamrul Islam FCA, First Banking Ombudsman of Bangladesh and three-member Election Appeal Board headed by Dr Abdul Mazid, former Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR).