Janata Insurance premium income goes up 56% in Q2

Janata Insurance Company Ltd - a first-generation non-life insurance company - registered a 56% increase in its net premium income in the April to June quarter of 2022, compared to the same quarter in 2021.

During the period, its net premium income stood at Tk9.94 crore, which was Tk6.37 crore in the previous year's second quarter.

Also, the company's gross premium income surged 20% to Tk13.76 crore in Q2 of this year, from Tk11.47 crore in Q2 of 2021.

From April to June, its net profit stood at Tk2.30 crore, 5% higher than in 2021.

The insurer paid net claims of Tk2.46 crore. Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.52 and net asset value per share at Tk15.32 on 30 June 2022.

Janata Insurance was incorporated as a public limited company in September 1986 and listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1994.

The principal business of the company is in general insurance that includes fire and allied perils insurance, marine cargo and hull insurance, motor insurance, and miscellaneous insurance.

The company recommended 6% cash and 5% stock dividends for 2021.

Till 30 June this year, sponsors and directors jointly held 39.05%, institutions 10.84%, and general investors 50.11% shares of the company.

The last trading price of each DSE share of the company was Tk30 on Sunday.

There are 78 companies in the insurance sector of Bangladesh. Of them, 32 are life insurance and 46 are non-life. Fifty-four companies are listed on the Bangladesh stock exchanges.