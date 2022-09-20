Jamuna Bank puts Salta Capital assets on auction

Economy

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
20 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 09:53 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank puts Salta Capital assets on auction

Ahsan Habib Tuhin
20 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 09:53 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jamuna Bank Ltd has put up the assets of brokerage firm Salta Capital Limited for auction to recover a default loan of Tk92 crore.

The bank, on Tuesday, published the auction notice for selling the property shown as mortgage by the securities house as per the Money Loan Court Act.

Shahajahan Iqbal, director of Salta Capital, told TBS, "Our directors have a fishing business, which is operated under the name of Salta Fishing Limited. A loan was taken in the name of the brokerage firm for this company, but it could not be repaid as the business was not profitable. We are trying to resolve the issue by consulting with the bank."

"This will not harm our brokerage business. The investors' investments there will be safe," he added.

"The bank allowed them enough time, but Salta Capital did not repay the loan. That is why, the lender has put up the brokerage firm's assets for auction," an official of the Jamuna Bank told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

"In December 2021, an auction was called to sell the company's assets to recover the debt. The proceedings were suspended at that time following the company's appeal," he said.

Salta Capital, an associate company of Chattogram-based Taher Group of Companies, is a member broker of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE). Many investors trade shares and maintain portfolios through this firm. It is also one of the top ten brokerage firms in the CSE.

According to the company's website, Salta Capital started its journey in 2001 by obtaining a brokerage license from the securities regulator. It has 30,000 plus clients and a daily average trade volume of Tk30-40 crore. It has branch offices in Dhaka, Sylhet, Rajshahi, and Chattogram.

Regarding the auction notice, M Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, acting managing director of DSE, said, "We have heard about Salta Capital's problems regarding bank loans. We will look into the matter in the interests of investors who have invested through that company."

An official of the CSE said they cannot take action against Salta Capital unless the investors complain against the company.
In 2016, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission fined Salta Capital for investing in Salta Fishing and Salta Computer, keeping client money in FDRs, paying salaries and allowances from consolidated customer accounts, short selling, and cash transactions.

Top News

Salta Capital / Jamuna Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

11h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

12h | Panorama
'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

3h | Videos
No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

3h | Videos
Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

3h | Videos
The story of the struggle of our women players

The story of the struggle of our women players

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination