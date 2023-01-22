It is high time to work together on more projects, investment areas: Chinese envoy

UNB
22 January, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 04:22 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Sunday said it is high time to work together on more projects and investment areas overcoming the common challenges ahead.

"We find that there is a great potential to work together on high level visits and economic development," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ambassador said China can do a lot and the two countries can work together for better future. "I feel confidence."

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision for 2041, the Chinese envoy said Bangladesh is now stepping into Smart Bangladesh from Digital Bangladesh and assured of his country's support to that end.

Responding to a question on Rohingya repatriation, Ambassador Wen said they have the common objective with Bangladesh regarding repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland.

He recognised Bangladesh's "sacrifice" in hosting the huge number of Rohingyas and assured of playing its role for their repatriation.

Earlier, the Chinese Ambassador had separate meetings with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and discussed the Rohingya issues apart from other bilateral issues.

