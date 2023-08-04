IPDC EZ: 'Buy Now, Pay Later' app changes the way you shop 

IPDC has introduced a new app called "IPDC EZ," which enables shoppers to make delayed payments. The full press release is provided below:

With Bangladesh progressing towards becoming a developed nation, there is a clear aspiration among its citizens for an improved standard of living. The country's robust GDP growth rate and high ranking on the Inclusive Development Index create an ideal environment for enhancing the quality of life. To address this demand, IPDC introduces the innovative IPDC EZ app, revolutionizing the way customers purchase electronic products, home appliances, furniture, training and health packages, IPS, and even travel packages. With a comprehensive approach to elevating lifestyles, IPDC EZ caters to almost every aspect of consumer needs and desires. What sets this app apart is its unique feature of offering zero-interest EMI without requiring a credit card. Let's explore how this app works, its impressive technological features, and how the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option can raise living standards in Bangladesh, making it an exciting option, especially considering the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023.

Modality and Services

This app covers a wide range of categories, from the latest electronics to cozy furniture, fashion and lifestyle, all those cool gadgets you've been eyeing, gold and jewelry etc. Whether it's upgrading your smartphone or planning a dream vacation, IPDC EZ offers flexible EMI options ranging from three to twelve months, ensuring affordability for every customer.

So, how does it work? Well, all you need is:

i. a smartphone

ii. a bank account

iii. a minimum monthly income of BDT 20,000 reflected in the bank account.

Just hop on over to the PlayStore or AppStore and download the IPDC EZ app. You can apply for a credit limit, a.k.a EZ Limit, right then and there. Just a few taps on your screen, and you are good to go. In just 1-2 working days, IPDC will let you know if you've been approved.

By eliminating the need for a physical card and offering zero-interest and zero annual charges, IPDC EZ makes luxury and convenience accessible to a broader audience.

Seamless Experience

IPDC EZ boasts advanced technological features for a seamless user experience. Developed in collaboration with the in-house team and professional consultants from PWC, the app offers a sleek, intuitive, and user-friendly interface. With easy step-by-step instructions and smooth navigation, customers can effortlessly browse, select, and purchase products with just a few taps. It's designed to be straightforward and user-friendly, catering even to tech novices. The e-KYC feature is a remarkable addition, allowing onboarding with a simple selfie and NID scan. This technology simplifies and streamlines the entire process, giving you a glimpse into the future of retail, available now!

A Visionary Leap

As Bangladesh's middle and affluent class population continues to grow, so does the aspiration for an enhanced standard of living. IPDC EZ emerges as a game-changer by providing accessible financing for products like televisions, refrigerators, laptops, furniture, and other home appliances.

With a wide reach across the country, IPDC EZ not only taps into this growing digital connectivity but also takes a long step towards financial inclusion by bringing a good number of people under banking channel.

This app is an exemplary testament to innovation's power in pushing boundaries. It serves as a shining example of how the integration of technology and financial services can positively transform lives and uplift communities.