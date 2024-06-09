Investing undisclosed money in real estate will make economy more dynamic: REHAB

Mainstream economy of the country will become more dynamic with undisclosed money invested in the housing sector, leaders of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) said today (9 June).

The organisation, however, has proposed reducing the registration fee for lands and flats to 7%.

"Currently, 22% of the land or flat purchase has to be paid as registration fee, which is 30% per the proposed budget. Reducing that amount to 7% will increase the trend of registrations by showing the correct value of lands and flats as well as increase government revenue," REHAB President Md Wahiduzzaman said at a press conference.

While discussing the "Announced National Budget 2024-2025" at the capital's CIRDAP Auditorium, the REHAB president said, "We request a change in the method of revenue collection from the real estate sector. Registration costs will be about 30% if the proposed budget is passed. This amount of registration cost doesn't exist anywhere else in the world. Therefore, I propose reducing it to 7%."

The organisation also proposed introducing the system of providing loans at single digit interest rates.

According to Wahiduzzaman, introducing an even lower 4% registration fee for five-year-old flats in the secondary market would allow low-income families to be able to buy flats.

"...If the secondary market is dynamic, the country's economy will be dynamic…The facility of creating a secondary market for real estate, however, has not been included in the budget," he noted.