Invest in intellectual infrastructure: SF Rahman to Japan

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 10:11 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Salman F Rahman, prime minister's private industry and investment adviser, has urged Japanese businessmen to help Bangladesh advance by investing in physical as well as intellectual infrastructure.

Speaking as chief guest at the programme "Investment Flash Mob" in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, Salman F Rahman also promised to quickly resolve any issues with such investments.

The programme took place online upon a joint initiative of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

Intellectual infrastructure refers to the human component – knowledge, skills and abilities – required for businesses and organisations to function effectively.

The adviser said Bangladesh not only has a friendly relationship with Japan, but they also see Bangladesh as their second home as well. Japan is involved in major projects in Bangladesh, including the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and Matarbari. They continue to invest here without any hindrance.

As Bangladesh wants to be digital and smart, there are many challenges it has to face in the future. For example, it is necessary to work on how the country's business can be technologically advanced, he added.

"In the 4th industrial revolution, we need physical infrastructure development along intellectual infrastructure development. Already, some of our companies have started working with Japanese organisations on software, technical development and so on," he said.

He noted that Japan has already invested in our healthcare sector and there are many other investment opportunities.

Drawing the attention of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) representatives, he said if Japanese entrepreneurs have investment problems in any part of the country, they should be resolved quickly.

In his speech, BSEC chairman Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said the stock market performed very well before the Ukraine-Russia war. There are many blue chip companies, more than 1,200 startup companies, and many of these companies are performing well.

"We have learnt to successfully come out of any shock and our economic growth is much faster," he added, and called upon the Japanese to join as growth partners by investing in Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi Ambassador to Japan, Shahabuddin Ahmed, and Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Masood Bin Momen, and representatives of BIDA and BEZA, participated in the event.

