Introducing digital currency can reduce money laundering: Economists

Economy

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Introducing digital currency can reduce money laundering: Economists

TBS Report
08 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 10:24 pm
Introducing digital currency can reduce money laundering: Economists

Introducing the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) can help reduce the amount of money smuggled out of the country every year to a large extent, said economists and accountants at a seminar.

The seminar titled "Economics of Central Bank Digital Currency: Transforming Paper Money to Digital" was held on Monday at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

CBDC is a form of digital currency issued by a country's central bank. It is similar to cryptocurrencies, except that their value is fixed by the central bank and equivalent to the country's fiat currency.

Speakers at the seminar said CBDCs have been introduced in many countries. It is time to raise awareness about this issue in Bangladesh as well. However, before that more focus should be made on building a cashless society. The government must have the political will to launch a CBDC and ensure the protection and security of consumer interests.

In the keynote paper at the programme, Jamaluddin Ahmed, chairman of Emerging Credit Rating Limited, citing various data, said $50 billion have been smuggled in the last six years from Bangladesh through misinvoicing in import-export trade. As 33% of gross domestic product is in the informal sector, recovery of these funds is not possible.

So far, CDBC is operated in 122 countries. The seminar has been organised to raise awareness about this issue in Bangladesh, he added.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur said in his speech as a special guest at the event, the central banks of different countries are checking how to launch digital currencies. There are many challenges in this regard. When digital currency is introduced, the state will know who has what in the pocket. As a result, corruption can be reduced if the government wants.

Referring to the prevalence of digital currencies like Bitcoin in the private sector, he said, "Central banks of various countries are observing the cryptocurrency market. Especially, large economies have not yet introduced digital currencies. First of all, we need to create a cashless society. We can make all payments through the mobile app. In the next five to seven years we have to give importance to this area. If the society becomes cashless, the transactions will be transparent, so the revenue collection of the government will also increase."

Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, vice chancellor of Buet, was present on the occasion as the chief guest while Prof Abdul Jabbar Khan, pro vice chancellor of Buet, and Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, were present as special guests at the seminar.

Top News

digital currency / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

11h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

12h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

14h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

Is captaincy negatively affecting Tamim’s performances?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

5h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

8h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46