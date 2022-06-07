International steel conference at Ctg from 20 Sep

SteelMint Events is all set to host the third edition of the "Steel & Raw Material Conference: Emerging Bangladesh" in the country's metropolitan seaport city of Chattogram.

The conference – which will be attended by some 500 delegates representing total 25 countries including Bangladesh – will be held at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View from 20-21 September.

Many countries including Germany, Australia, Turkey, India, Austria, Taiwan, China, Japan, and the USA will take part in it.

Renowned local companies such as PHP Family, BSRM, GPH Steel, KDS Group, Golden Steel, Rahim Steel, Anwar Steel, and Bashundhara Steel among others will be prest at the convention.

The event will incorporate interactive panel discussions addressing various topics including the steel industry in Bangladesh, the future of the global shipbreaking sector, new technologies, and government policies.

The two-day conference will be inaugurated by reputed businessman and Chairman of PHP Family Alhaj Sufi Mizanur Rahman.

India-based SteelMint Events is a networking and business platform that brings together people involved with iron and steel businesses from around the globe.

