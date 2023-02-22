International Plastic Fair kicked off

TBS Report
22 February, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 04:30 pm

The four-day International Plastic Fair begun today at the International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka, aiming to create new opportunities and expand the market for locally made plastic products.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated the fair as chief guest.

Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) and Yorker Trade and Marketing Service Co Ltd jointly organised the fair and it will continue till 25 February. 

There are at least 742 stalls of 494 companies, from home and abroad.

Of them, around 21 foreign countries including China, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Korea, Belgium, Canada, USA, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Austria, Singapore, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates took part in the fair.

Most of the stalls related with modern technologies, are seen to display at the fair.

At the opening ceremony, BPGMEA President Shamim Ahmed said this fair will help increase the plastic sector investment, market size and export volume.

Besides, he said this sector still depends on importing raw materials of about 2 million tonnes per year, which one of the major problems to the plastic sector.

Ahmed also sought conducive policy support from the government for the sector to flourish.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin, and Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co Limited President Judy Wang also spoke at the event.

