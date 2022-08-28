International Leasing losses lessen in 2021

Economy

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 10:41 pm

Related News

International Leasing losses lessen in 2021

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 10:41 pm
International Leasing losses lessen in 2021

Net losses of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) - a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) - decreased in 2021, compared to 2020, thanks to the significant drop in its provision for leases, loans and advances.

The NBFI incurred a loss of Tk205.39 crore in 2021, which was Tk694.26 crore in 2020. In 2021, the net loss per share stood at Tk9.26, which was Tk31.30 in 2020.

The company decided to not pay any dividends to its shareholders for 2021. It has failed to pay any dividend to its shareholders since 2018.

According to a disclosure filed to the stock exchanges on Sunday by ILFSL, the net profit increased by Tk488.02 crore due to a decrease in interest and operating expenses, and less provision. Interest expense decreased by Tk91.55 crore, compared to the previous year, due to increase in the cost of funds. Operating expenses decreased by Tk3.31 crore.

The provision for leases, loans and advances was reduced to Tk404.99 crore.

The company faced several major debt scandals in 2019, including former director Prashanta Kumar (PK) Halder's one.

The allegation of embezzlement against PK Halder surfaced after the Anti-Corruption Commission launched an inquiry into the wealth of illegal casino owners last year.

Halder and his accomplices misappropriated around Tk3,500 crore from ILFSL.

In a bid to save the dying financial institution, the court appointed Khandaker Ibrahim Khalid, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, as the chairman, but he later resigned.

Then, the central bank appointed former Secretary Md Nazrul Islam Khan as the company's chairman. The High Court appointed five independent directors to the company.

Top News

International Leasing and Financial Services Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the old days 

11h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

9h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

15h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

1h | Videos
Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

2h | Videos
Cook biryani in just three steps

Cook biryani in just three steps

4h | Videos
Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay