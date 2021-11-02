International Investment Summit to be held on 28-29 Nov

Economy

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 10:14 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the summit virtually.

With the theme of 'Shonar Bangla (Golden Bengal): A Land of Limitless Investment Opportunities' International Investment Summit is going to be held between 28-29 November online.

The Summit is being organised by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the country's apex investment promotion agency.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) of World Bank Group is the lead supporting agency for the Summit.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the summit virtually.

IIS 2021 will highlight the resilience and competitiveness of the Bangladesh economy and showcase specific private investment opportunities available in target manufacturing, infrastructure and services sectors through technical discussions and matchmaking initiatives.

For more information, visit http://www.bidaevents.gov.bd/

