Interim government to release accurate inflation and GDP data: Economic adviser

The interim government has announced that it will release accurate figures on inflation and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) moving forward.

This commitment was made by Salahuddin Ahmed, the Economic and Planning Adviser, during a press briefing at the Planning Ministry this morning (13 August).

Ahmed emphasised that controlling inflation will be the top priority of the interim administration.

"We will focus on managing inflation effectively," he said.

"After taking office, we noticed that recent disruptions and conflicts have affected the transportation of goods, leading to price increases. However, prices of some goods have started to decrease, and they are expected to fall further once everything returns to normal," he added.

The Economic Adviser also highlighted that only urgent projects would receive funding in the interim period.

"To avoid stagnation, we will allocate funds primarily to projects that offer the greatest benefits at the lowest costs," Ahmed explained.

He further assured that there will no longer be discrepancies in economic indicators.

"We will ensure that the Bureau of Statistics works more accurately to prevent any discrepancies in economic data," he added.

The implementation rate of the Annual Development Program (ADP) for FY 24 is currently at 80.92%.

On the matter of mega projects, Ahmed remarked that the government will be cautious about funding such projects unless they are of significant public importance.

"There will be no room for wastage of funds. Foreign aid must be utilised responsibly and effectively. We will ensure accountability and transparency in spending," he emphasised.

The interim government's measures aim to stabilise the economy and improve the accuracy of economic reporting, promising a clearer picture of the nation's economic health, said Salahuddin Ahmed, Economic, and Planning Adviser