Interbank exchange rate for dollar set at Tk89

The interbank exchange rate for dollar has been set at Tk89 for Monday.

The Bangladesh Bank approved the new rate after Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) suggested it, central bank spokesperson Serajul Islam told The Business Standard on Sunday.

Also, the Import LC or Bills for Collection (BC rate) rate for the day has been fixed at Tk89.15 raising from Tk87.90.

Exchange houses will set their trading rate for dollar after adjusting the interbank and BC rates, said the central bank spokesperson.

The uniform exchange rates for all banks come following a decision made at a tripartite meeting of the Bangladesh Bank with top leaders of the BAFEDA and the ABB on Thursday.

It was decided at the meeting that ABB and BAFEDA will set dollar rate every day and take verbal consent from central bank.