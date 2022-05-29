Interbank exchange rate for dollar set at Tk89

Economy

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 06:39 pm

Related News

Interbank exchange rate for dollar set at Tk89

ABB and BAFEDA will set dollar rate every day and take verbal consent from the Bangladesh Bank

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 06:39 pm
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

The interbank exchange rate for dollar has been set at Tk89 for Monday.

The Bangladesh Bank approved the new rate after Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) suggested it, central bank spokesperson Serajul Islam told The Business Standard on Sunday. 

Also, the Import LC or Bills for Collection (BC rate) rate for the day has been fixed at Tk89.15 raising from Tk87.90.

Bankers unhappy with uniform exchange rate

Exchange houses will set their trading rate for dollar after adjusting the interbank and BC rates, said the central bank spokesperson.

The uniform exchange rates for all banks come following a decision made at a tripartite meeting of the Bangladesh Bank with top leaders of the BAFEDA and the ABB on Thursday. 

It was decided at the meeting that ABB and BAFEDA will set dollar rate every day and take verbal consent from central bank.

Top News

Dollar / interbank rate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

4h | Panorama
Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Paper industry worth thousands of crores in Bogura

Paper industry worth thousands of crores in Bogura

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

10h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

10h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh