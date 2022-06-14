Interbank dollar price sees slight increase Tuesday 

The interbank exchange rate of the dollar increased to Tk92.80 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the exchange rate was Tk92.50.

Bangladesh Bank spokesman Md Serajul Islam confirmed the matter and said the rate increased slightly compared to the day before.

Earlier on Monday, an official of the concerned department of Bangladesh Bank said that the central bank is now selling dollars to pay the government import price. The government has to sell an average of $100 million a day.

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealer's Association (BAFEDA) recently met Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir and called for increasing dollar supply to ease the foreign currency crisis that appeared owing to the soaring trade deficit and declining inflow of remittance.