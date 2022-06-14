Interbank dollar price sees slight increase Tuesday 

Economy

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 05:23 pm

Related News

Interbank dollar price sees slight increase Tuesday 

On Monday, the exchange rate was Tk92.50

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 05:23 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The interbank exchange rate of the dollar increased to Tk92.80 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the exchange rate was Tk92.50.

Bangladesh Bank spokesman Md Serajul Islam confirmed the matter and said the rate increased slightly compared to the day before.

Earlier on Monday, an official of the concerned department of Bangladesh Bank said that the central bank is now selling dollars to pay the government import price.  The government has to sell an average of $100 million a day.

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealer's Association (BAFEDA) recently met Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir and called for increasing dollar supply to ease the foreign currency crisis that appeared owing to the soaring trade deficit and declining inflow of remittance.

Bangladesh / Top News

interbank rate / Dollar Price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

6h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

7h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

8h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

1h | Videos
What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

18h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

19h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more