Interbank dollar exchange rate rises to Tk95

Taka was devalued further by Tk0.30 against the US dollar to Tk95 on Monday (8 August).

Bangladesh Bank sold dollars from reserves to state-owned banks at this rate.

Till Sunday, the rate was Tk94.70 which was fixed on 25 July.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Serajul Islam confirmed the development to the media.

Meanwhile, the central bank sold $139 million to commercial banks on Monday.

The dollar exchange rate is spiking amid an ongoing crisis of the foreign currency owing to a soaring trade deficit and declining remittance inflows.