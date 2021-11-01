Intelligence agencies blacklist 49 e-commerce firms, recommend legal action

Economy

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 02:20 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Intelligence agencies have blacklisted 49 e-commerce platforms, said Additional Secretary of commerce ministry AHM Shafiquzzaman, also the head of 15-member Cabinet committee on e-commerce.

"The agencies have also recommended to take action against the companies. We will send the lists to Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit," the additional secretary said today after second meeting of the committee.

"A report on the issue will be submitted to the Cabinet Division before 11 November," AHM Shafiquzzaman added.

He further said, "The registration of e-commerce platforms will begin in one month. Besides, unique business identification numbers to the platforms will be given within two months,"

Regarding the Tk214 crore stuck in payment gateways since the introduction of an escrow service, the official said, "Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has blocked the money. We will write to the home ministry to defreeze it. Customers will get refund afterwards."

A large number of customers have been deceived by various e-commerce companies, including Evaly, e-Orange, Dhamaka even after paying prices in advance.

To curb such fraud and protect the interests of consumers, the government issued guidelines for the management of digital commerce, which calls for the use of escrow services.

Later, the Cabinet formed a committee to restore discipline in the industry and protect customers and merchants from further losses.
 

Top Stories

