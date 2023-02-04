Influentials thwart Bangladesh's reform attempts: Economists

Bangladesh cannot carry out reforms because of the undue influences of the powerful quarters, said the country's top economists on Saturday.

This time also, they doubted whether the government would be able to implement a set of reforms tagged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with its $4.7 billion loan programme.

They made the observations at the Sanem's 6th economic conference held at the Brac Centre Inn in Dhaka. The economists also questioned the country's quality of growth as it cannot create jobs and reduce inequality.

Selim Raihan, executive director of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem), presented a paper that triggered the discussions. He said the ongoing challenges of Bangladesh came from structural weakness, decade-long ignorance and lack of interest in reforms.

He said that the government and people are unclear about the objective of reforms. Vested groups resist implementation of reforms.

"We have actors with high interest in reforms but they have little influence. On the other hand, there are some actors who have high influence but have little interest in reforms," he said.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, chairman of the Brac and PPRC, also said that influential people hamper reforms.

"Problem in Bangladesh is that people with high influence also have high personal interest. That is why they do not have any interest in reforms," Zillur said.

He said that Bangladesh has had a lot of structural problems for many years and they spent many times discussing those. But the policymakers expressed lower interest to solve those types of problems, he said.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank, Dhaka office, said, "Interest of some of the influentials is accumulating wealth with rent-seeking without engaging in any productive activities, which decelerates the reforms initiatives,".

He said that the World Bank proposed gender reforms four years ago to increase female labour participation. The cabinet approved the child daycare centre act in 2017 as a part of that reform but the government forgot about the implementation of the act.