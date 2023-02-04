Influentials thwart Bangladesh's reform attempts: Economists

Economy

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 07:14 pm

Related News

Influentials thwart Bangladesh's reform attempts: Economists

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 07:14 pm
Influentials thwart Bangladesh&#039;s reform attempts: Economists

Bangladesh cannot carry out reforms because of the undue influences of the powerful quarters, said the country's top economists on Saturday.

This time also, they doubted whether the government would be able to implement a set of reforms tagged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with its $4.7 billion loan programme.

They made the observations at the Sanem's 6th economic conference held at the Brac Centre Inn in Dhaka. The economists also questioned the country's quality of growth as it cannot create jobs and reduce inequality.

Selim Raihan, executive director of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem), presented a paper that triggered the discussions. He said the ongoing challenges of Bangladesh came from structural weakness, decade-long ignorance and lack of interest in reforms.

He said that the government and people are unclear about the objective of reforms. Vested groups resist implementation of reforms.

"We have actors with high interest in reforms but they have little influence. On the other hand, there are some actors who have high influence but have little interest in reforms," he said.

Hossain Zillur Rahman, chairman of the Brac and PPRC, also said that influential people hamper reforms.

"Problem in Bangladesh is that people with high influence also have high personal interest. That is why they do not have any interest in reforms," Zillur said.

He said that Bangladesh has had a lot of structural problems for many years and they spent many times discussing those. But the policymakers expressed lower interest to solve those types of problems, he said.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank, Dhaka office, said, "Interest of some of the influentials is accumulating wealth with rent-seeking without engaging in any productive activities, which decelerates the reforms initiatives,".

He said that the World Bank proposed gender reforms four years ago to increase female labour participation. The cabinet approved the child daycare centre act in 2017 as a part of that reform but the government forgot about the implementation of the act.

Top News

SANEM / economic reforms / IMF Loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Say 'Salud' before your salad main course

11h | Food
Coots running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cute Coot of Baikka Beel: 'And yet he was as bald as a coot'

5h | Panorama
With only one government run specialised cancer hospital in the capital — the National Institute Of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) in Mohakhali — patients have no option but to resort to private hospitals. Photo: Noor A Alam.

Cancer care: Medical treatment and beyond

11h | Panorama
Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

Prioritise medical equipment, raw material imports over luxury items

2h | TBS Round Table
Adani row rocks India’s parliament

Adani row rocks India’s parliament

1h | TBS World
Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

Concord launches new plant to produce environment friendly bricks

7h | TBS Stories
How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

How Asif Khan would invest his fresh funds right now

8h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL