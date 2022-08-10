Inflation to shoot up with oil price hike: Finance minister

Economy

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:43 pm

Related News

Inflation to shoot up with oil price hike: Finance minister

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:43 pm
File Photo/ UNB
File Photo/ UNB

A week after the finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal had said inflation will cool down in the next two months, he reversed today to say inflation will rise.

His earlier projection was based on two months figure that showed inflation had slightly fallen to 7.48%. But today the finance minister had to make a new projection after a record hike in fuel price that has affected prices across the table.

His ministry had earlier projected that high inflation will prevail until 2024.

"Prices of all commodities increase as soon as the oil price goes up. We will continue our efforts to bring down the inflation rate," the minister told The Business Standard at his office Wednesday.

He said, "The government is thinking about taking measures for the poor. The decision will be taken after discussing with the prime minister."

Talking about dollar crisis, the minister said, "Dollar rate is now in an unstable state everywhere in the world. Those who are engaged in war and who are provoking the war are facing the same consequences."

"We are trying to keep the forex market stable," he added.

Replying to a query about the removal of treasury chiefs of six banks, Mustafa Kamal said, "There is a limit to keeping dollars at banks. If any bank reserves dollars beyond the limit, it must have done so for illegal business purposes."

On 8 August, the Bangladesh Bank ordered the removal of treasury chiefs of six banks after finding evidence against them of making higher profits in trading dollars.

According to Bangladesh Bank sources, the banks include Dutch Bangla Bank, Brac Bank, City Bank, Prime Bank, and Southeast Bank and multinational bank Standard Chartered Bank.

Domestic inflation of the country is expected to peak in the short term (3rd quarter of 2022) and abate later towards the end of 2023 with the projected easing of global commodity prices, according to a finance ministry report.

The country faced a massive dollar crisis as remittance dwindled and imports increased in comparison to exports in the post-Covid period. The price of the dollar hit the record at Tk119 in the open market today (10 August).

In the interbank currency market, the US dollar was being traded at Tk95 on Monday. 

To control the manipulation of dollars in the open market, till 2 August, 80 money changers were raided and show cause notices were issued as irregularities were found in 42.

The Bangladesh Bank also announced the suspension of five money changers' licenses. 

Top News

Dollar crisis / inflation / Oil price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

2d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are we forgetting 'everything'?

Why are we forgetting 'everything'?

1h | Videos
The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

5h | Videos
Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import