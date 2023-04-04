Inflation rises to 9.33% in March – highest in 7 months

Inflation in Bangladesh reached 9.33% in March, the highest in seven months, according to the latest data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The point-to-point inflation stood at 8.78% in February, up from 8.57% in January. Earlier in August last year, inflation in the country hit a record 9.52%.

"We had also anticipated that inflation would rise in March amid the present global realities. The previous month also saw an increase," Planning Minister MA Mannan said while presenting the latest inflation data at a press conference at the Planning Commission in the capital on Tuesday.

"Our observation says prices usually remain a bit higher in March and April every year, and so does inflation. We, however, hope that inflation will come down soon as global prices of most commodities are on a decline. Our supply chain is also working well," added Shamsul Alam, state minister for planning.

"If the price of oil, which is now increasing after a slight fall in the international market, continues to hike, inflation in our country may increase again," he said on the occasion.

Zahid Hussain, former World Bank lead economist at the WB's Dhaka Office, believes several factors on both supply and demand sides have contributed to the surge in inflation.

"From the supply side, there were three main reasons – hikes in fuel prices, lack of adjustment between local and global prices and restrictions on imports," he told The Business Standard.

The price of electricity increased by 15.8% in three phases between January and February, which had an adverse impact on commodity prices as electricity is used in all areas – from production to preservation, the economist explained, adding that prices of many goods were not adjusted despite a fall in the international market.

For example, the local price of oil increased all of a sudden when the global oil price reached $110 a barrel. "It has been hovering between $70 and $80 for the last three months, but our price has not decreased. Similar cases happen around many other products."

The third and biggest cause of inflation is import controls, Zahid Hussain. He noted that the government has been controlling imports in a random manner, resulting in a crisis of raw materials, intermediate inputs and spare parts required for the maintenance of industrial machinery. "All caused disruption in production and supply, and increased inflation."

On the demand side, the former World Bank official said increased money circulation, in the form of government loans from the central bank, triggered inflation in that month. "This year the government has borrowed about Tk43,000 crore, while Tk42,000 crore came from the Bangladesh Bank, meaning that money has been printed. It had a direct impact."

"Another demand side factor was interest rate caps. The lending rate could be used as a tool to contain demand growth but we kept it fixed at 9%. As a result, inflation could not be controlled by monetary policy," he added.

Mustafa K Mujeri, former director general of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, said prices of daily essentials increased before Ramadan, which contributed to rising inflation in March. "Many traders took advantage of the dollar crisis and global situation to increase prices and it was possible because of the weak market monitoring system."

He suggested that the market system be strengthened further in such a way that traders cannot inflate prices unreasonably.

According to BBS data, food inflation rose to 9.09% in March, up from 8.13% in February, while non-food inflation fell marginally to 9.72% from 9.82%. Meanwhile, wage growth reached 7.18% in March from 7.11% in the previous month, BBS data said.