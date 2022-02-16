Inflation reduced by 19 points in January: BBS 

Economy

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 09:51 pm

Inflation reduced by 19 points in January: BBS 

Food inflation increased by 14 basis points during the same time

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 09:51 pm
Inflation reduced by 19 points in January: BBS 

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has announced that the economy observed 5.86% of inflation in January, which is 19 basis points lower than the December inflation of 6.05%.

However, the economists and analysts found it puzzling while interpreting the reality with the inflation-related data revealed by the BBS.   

The overall point to point (comparing to the same period of the previous year) inflation reduced based on a sharp decline of non-food sector inflation despite a little increase of food inflation, according to regular monthly discloser of the BBS.

The BBS released the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Inflation Rate and Wage Rate Index (WRI) of January on Wednesday (16 February).

The report revealed that the non-food inflation dropped to 6.26% in January, which was 7% in December last year. The non-food inflation was reduced by 74 basis points in a single month.

Food inflation increased by 14 basis points during the same time and stood at 5.6%, which was 5.46% in December.

Moving average inflation for the last 12 months dropped at 5.62% revealed the report which was 5.64% in February 2019 to January 2020 period.

Rural areas faced a significantly higher rate of inflation than urban areas in January as per the report.

The inflation rate in rural areas stood at 6.07% in January, which was 6.27% in December. The urban inflation reduced by 20 basis points in a month.

Inflation in rural areas dropped by 19 basis points and stood at 5.47% in January from 5.66% in December.

Urban areas faced 4.85% of food inflation in January, which is significantly higher, than 5.94% in rural areas.

Non-food inflation in rural areas dropped at 6.32% in January from 6.94% in December while in urban areas it dropped to 6.17% in January from 7.07% in December.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun said it is very difficult to match BBS' inflation data with reality.

"Controlling inflation has become a global challenge due to rising food and fuel prices. Prices of various products and services are also rising in the country due to import dependence. In this situation, it is unusual for inflation to come down in the country," she told The Business Standard. 

The real picture of the market is not coming up in the BBS inflation report as the consumer price index was formed on the data collected almost two decades ago, she said.

Dr Fahmida urged immediate steps taken to update the consumer price index data year. 

