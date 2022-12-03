Inflation to reduce further in December: Mannan

Economy

03 December, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 08:36 pm

Inflation to reduce further in December: Mannan

03 December, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 08:36 pm
Inflation to reduce further in December: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan today said that the general point to point inflation has been reducing in the country and it would further reduce in this December also.

"Inflation has been reducing across the globe and it is also reducing in Bangladesh over the last three months. Hopefully it will reduce further in December," he said.

Mannan also said that the overall inflation trend of Bangladesh is now in good shape.

The Planning Minister said this after inaugurating the two-day wresting competition held at the district stadium organized by the District Sports Association in the district today.

Turning to the issue of availability of US dollars, Mannan said that there is no such crisis of US dollars rather shortage in the country.

He also said that there would be no such shortage of foreign currency in the country from March or April of next year.

Sunamganj deputy commissioner Md Jahangir Hossain, poura mayor Nader Bakht and district sports association general secretary Dewan Imdad Reza Chowdhury, were present, among others, on the occasion.

A total of five teams are taking part in the two-day competition.

inflation / Planning minister MA Mannan

