Inflation rate goes up 5.98% in November

The inflation rate further rose to 5.98% year-on-year in November owing to the rising prices of food and non-food items driven by the fuel price hike.

In November, the inflation in food items was registered at 5.43% and 6.87% in non-food items, according to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

In a month, the inflation rate has increased by 0.28% percentage points from 5.70% in October this year.

Experts said the rise in fuel prices in early November led to a rise in transport fares, as well as prices of various goods and services throughout the month.