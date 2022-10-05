Inflation jumps to 9.5% in August, decreases to 9.1% in September 

Bangladesh's rate of inflation increased to 9.5% in August and then decreased slightly to 9.1% in September, said State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam Wednesday.

In July, the inflation rate declined slightly to 7.48% as per BBS data.

On 3 October, Planning Minister MA Mannan claimed overall inflation had come down significantly in September.

Mannan said despite the rise in oil prices, the price inflation decreased in September due to the sales of several products, including rice and oil, at low prices to low-income people through one crore ration cards.

