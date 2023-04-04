Inflation jumps to 9.33% in March, highest in 7 months

Inflation in Bangladesh reached 9.33% in March, the highest in 7 months, the Planning Ministry said today citing data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

National inflation rose to 8.78% in February, up from 8.57% in January, on a point-to-point basis, according to the BBS.

In August last year, inflation in the country rose to 9.52%.

Earlier on 12 March, speaking at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam had said, "Although inflation increased in February, reporting at 8.78%, a downward trend prevailed in the last few months."

He also said the country's inflation had not reached high enough to become "uncomfortable".

Defending his statement, the state minister drew examples of Zimbabwe and Pakistan having 300% and 40% inflation respectively.

"We have inflation but not at the hyper level and it is mainly production cost-based. Even India's inflation is higher than ours," he had said.