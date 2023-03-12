Inflation jumps to 8.78% in February

The point-to-point inflation rate jumped by 0.21 percentage points in February to 8.78% in Bangladesh, despite easing commodity prices in the global market.

According to data from Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), inflation continues to remain above 8% for the past seven months.

Inflation in the country decreased to 8.57% in January from 8.71% in December.

The overall inflation rate reached its highest point in a decade in August last year, at 9.52%. However, the rate has steadily decreased over the past few months, reaching 8.91% in October and continuing to drop in the following months.

In January, the food price index dropped to 7.76% from 7.91% in December, while the price index for non-food items fell to 9.84% from 9.96% during the same period.

A United Nations index of food-commodity costs eased by 0.6% in February. It was down for the 11th month, which is the longest run of losses reported in the last three decades.

In urban areas, the overall inflation rate increased to 8.75% in February from 8.39% in the previous month. The food price index hiked to 7.98% from 7.41% during the same period, while the non-food item price index jumped to 9.61% from 9.48%.