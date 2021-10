The food inflation rate increased by 0.05 percentage point in September to 5.21%, according to a report released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Thursday.

Food inflation was 5.16% in August.

Meanwhile, the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 5.59% last month from 5.54% in August.

Non-food inflation climbed to 6.19% in September from 6.13% in August.