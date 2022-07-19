Inflation hits 8-year high at 7.56% in June

When the money supply increases and demand continues to rise, the prices of various products and services may also rise. Photo: Collected

Inflation in June, the last month of the last fiscal year 2021-22, soared to 7.56% which is the highest in eight years, according to a report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Earlier in May, this index rose to 7.42%. It jumped another 0.14% points in June, said the BBS report published Tuesday (19 July).

The average inflation rate stood at 6.15% at the end of FY 2021-22, 0.85% more than the target.

The government had set out to keep inflation restricted at 5.30% last fiscal.

Food inflation was 8.37% in June. It was 8.30% in May. Non-food inflation rose to 6.33% from 6.08% last month.

