Inflation falls slightly to 9.72% in June

The monthly inflation rate has slightly fallen to 9.72% in June, marking a decrease of 0.17 percentage points from the previous month, according to data released on Monday by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

In May, the country had recorded an inflation rate of 9.89%, reaching a seven-month peak largely driven by increased food prices.

The latest Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data published today (7 July), indicates improvements across all indices in June, including overall inflation, food inflation, and non-food inflation.

In June, food inflation stood at 10.42%, down from 10.76% in May.

Meanwhile, non-food inflation in June was recorded at 9.15%, slightly lower than 9.19% in May.

Last year in June, the country's inflation rate was 9.74%.

The inflation rate in Bangladesh rose to 9.73% in FY2023-24 against the government's revised target of 7.5%.

This was the highest average inflation rate in 13 years, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).